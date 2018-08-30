Man charged with murder in fatal concert shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 31-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting at a concert on the city’s west side.

Christopher Whitfield, 31, has been charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license in connection to an. Aug. 18 fatal shooting at the Krave Event Complex that killed 34-year-old Roddrick Faulkner. According to police, the U.S. Marshals Service worked with IMPD’s Violent Crimes unit to arrest Whitfield. A booking photo of Whitfield was not available on Thursday night.

Around 2 a.m. Aug. 18, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department heard gunshots at the Krave Event Center, located at 6447 W. Washington St. They arrived to find a male victim, later identified as Faulkner, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the man was shot in the lower back inside the club before running to the parking lot and collapsing. According to police, at least 400 people gathered in the parking lot after the shooting.

News 8’s Tim McNicholas spoke to a concertgoer who said he was shocked someone was able to get a gun into the venue.

The shooting was one of four homicides that weekend.

Last September, police said a fight inside the Krave Event Complex led to an unrelated shooting that killed 29-year-old Terrian Dawson.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.