Man charged with recording woman inside Fishers grocery restroom

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – A trip to the grocery store turned into a nightmare for one woman in the city for the Indianapolis 500.

A Nevada woman, Catherine Westerbeck, on May 25 went to the Kroger at 9799 E 116th St., which is at Cumberland Road. Shortly after her visit, she decided to use the restroom. That is when she said a Peeping Tom took cellphone video of her without her consent while she was using the restroom.

Westerbeck is back home in Nevada and doing OK, but vividly remembers her encounter last week.

“I guess I got a quick adrenaline rush and I just said, excuse my language, but, ‘Hell, no! You’re not doing this to me and getting away with it!'” Westerbeck said.

Westerbeck said via Skype that she was not tolerating the behavior as she noticed a hand reaching under her stall with a cellphone.

Police said that hand belonged to 31-year-old Matthew Martin of Indianapolis.

It’s a scary run-in that was the talk of the Kroger parking lot Friday.

“It’s alarming!” Karnisha Satterfield said. “Especially as a mom!”

“It makes you wonder where people’s brains are at,” Michael Johnson said. “How do you get to a point where you think ‘OK, I should go to a Kroger and stick my phone under the stall and see if I can’t film a girl in the next stall?'”

“It’s very shocking and creepy,” Siarra Satterfield said. “I’m disgusted that that would happen here and I feel sorry for the woman that happened to.”

Westerbeck said her nightmare continued as she sprinted out of the restroom and confronted Martin as he tried to leave the store.

“When he rushed past me, I went after him, grabbed his collar and hung on for dear life!”

“He kind of dragged me through the front of the store. As he’s dragging me along, I’m not letting go. He’s trying to get me off of him. I saw my husband. I yelled out. Then my husband started chasing him and then a couple other bystanders joined in the chase. I .. eventually as we got to the front door .. I lost my grip on him because he was violently trying to shake me off.”

Eventually, police nabbed Martin. According to court documents, Hamilton County prosecutors charged him with voyeurism, a minor felony. Hamilton County prosecutors also charged Martin with possession of marijuana. Martin was released from the Hamilton County jail on pre-trial supervision Thursday.

Even though the suspect was caught by police, shoppers still have concerns.

“I’ll be more cautious!” Karnisha Satterfield said.

“I will definitely take precautions when using the public restrooms!” Siarra Satterfield said.