Man critically hurt after south side house fire, IFD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house fire on Indy’s south side Monday morning has left a man in his 60s critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Online police reports show IFD crews were called to the area of East Kelly Street and South State Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on multiple reports of a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside.

That neighborhood is just south of East Raymond Street near I-65.

They arrived and found heavy fire . IFD says by the time they found the man inside, he was “barely conscious.” Once outside, he became more alert. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Two female bystanders tried to help him escape by breaking out windows, firefighters told News 8. They were treated for cuts on their hands and are “otherwise OK.”

They have not determined the cause of the fire. IFD says there were no working fire alarms in the man’s house.

This story has been updated with further information from IFD.