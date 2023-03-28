Man critically hurt when semi hits him on I-465

Investigators think a semitractor-trailer hit the man just after 11:40 a.m. March 28, 2023, on I-465 westbound just west of the U.S. 31 interchange. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A man was critically injured late Tuesday morning after crashing a car, disabling it, and forcing him to walk amid traffic on I-465, Indiana State Police say.

The man was not identified in a news release that state police issued Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators think a semitractor-trailer hit the man just after 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. They believe the man was driving a car westbound on I-465 just west of the U.S. 31/Meridian Street exit when he struck the concrete median. He left his disabled car and crossed three lanes of westbound traffic on foot to go into the right shoulder. Then, for unknown reasons, the man went into the right lane of I-465, where the semi hit him.

The semi driver stopped and talked with investigators.

Several lanes of traffic were closed for an investigation, but all had reopened by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.