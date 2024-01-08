Man critically injured in shooting near Barrington Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 2700 block of Barrington Avenue on the city's near southeast side. (WISH Photo/Zach George)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is critically injured after a shooting near the city’s near southeast side on Sunday night.

Around 10:56 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Barrington Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s near southeast side. When officers arrived to the location, they found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. The man was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.