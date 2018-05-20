Man critically injured in hit-and-run on city’s northwest side

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after officials said he was the victim of a hit-and-run overnight.

It happened on the city’s northwest side at 34th Street and Lafayette Road where police said the man was found in the street.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police have yet to release any information on the victim or who may have been responsible for the crime.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: