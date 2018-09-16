Man critically injured in shooting at barbershop

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
person shot at barber shop_1537136029207.jpg.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting at a barbershop on the city’s north side. 

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of East 47th Street and North Keystone Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot. 

Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed a male victim was in critical condition after a shooting at Que’s Barber Shop. 

A crowd of people surrounded the barbershop as police investigated the shooting — including many children. 

Police said the victim was driven from the barber shop to the White Castle restaurant about a mile south, at 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Emergency responders found the victim there and took him to an area hospital.

No suspect was in custody, Gillespie said. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: