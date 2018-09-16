Man critically injured in shooting at barbershop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a shooting at a barbershop on the city’s north side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of East 47th Street and North Keystone Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed a male victim was in critical condition after a shooting at Que’s Barber Shop.

A crowd of people surrounded the barbershop as police investigated the shooting — including many children.

Police said the victim was driven from the barber shop to the White Castle restaurant about a mile south, at 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. Emergency responders found the victim there and took him to an area hospital.

No suspect was in custody, Gillespie said.