Man critically injured in shooting at east side pub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an east side pub and pizza restaurant.
Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to OB’s Pub at the intersection of 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road around 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.
The victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD confirmed.
Police could not confirm whether the shooting happened inside or outside the pub.
No suspect was in custody.