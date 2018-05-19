Man critically injured in shooting at east side pub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting at an east side pub and pizza restaurant.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to OB’s Pub at the intersection of 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road around 7 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Officer Aaron Hamer with IMPD confirmed.

Police could not confirm whether the shooting happened inside or outside the pub.

No suspect was in custody.