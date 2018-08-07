Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting has occurred in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting on Twitter just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain held a press conference to discuss the shooting.

Sheriff Swain said that Monroe County’s probation office requested that deputies serve a probation violation warrant for violation of home detention on an adult woman.

Deputies also were aware that an adult male with “high-level” felony warrants was likely at the residence. Swain said that individual had previously fled a past warrant service.

Swain says that while a marked car came to the front door of the residence, deputies also approached the back door.

The male that was wanted came out the back door, pointed a handgun at deputies and said, “F— this,” according to Swain. That’s when deputies. opened fire, striking the suspect.

Deputies attempted performing CPR on the man prior to medics arriving.

He was transported to IU Health Bloomington where he died.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Daniel Boyer. An official autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman that was wanted was located in the residence. Two more adults inside the residence were taken in for questioning.

A 16-year-old juvenile, who Swain says is a ward of the state and had wandered off of a facility, was also taken in by the sheriff’s office. Swain says the juvenile had a medical issue while in custody, believed to be a drug reaction. He has been taken to a hospital.

The two deputies involved are now on leave. One of the deputies is a veteran of the department and a military veteran. The other deputy is a recent hire, according to Swain.

Swain was unable to confirm the number of shots that were fired. The deputies were wearing body cameras. That video has not been publicly released yet.

The sheriff’s office is the lead investigative agency on the case with the Bloomington Police Department and the Indiana State Police assisting.