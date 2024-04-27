Man dead after stabbing near Stephanie Lane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a stabbing on the city’s south side on Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:53 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 200 block of Stephanie Lane. That is at the County Club Apartments between South Meridian Street and Madison Avenue on the city’s south side. When officers arrived to the location, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the identity or age of the victim, but officers have a person of interest (another man) detained. According to investigators, when officers arrived to the scene, the person of interest was laying on top of the victim.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.