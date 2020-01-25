Top Video

18-year-old man dead in Franklin shooting; police release photos of vehicle

18-year-old man dead in Franklin shooting

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has died after a Saturday shooting in Franklin.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hurricane Street, in a neighborhood near the Boys & Girls Club. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chief Kirby Cochran.

No information about a potential suspect was immediately available, but the department on Saturday night released these photos of a vehicle in question in connection to the shooting.

Cochran said the department would not be releasing the identity of the victim on Saturday night out of respect for the family.

If you recognize this vehicle, call the Johnson County non-emergency line at 317-346-6336.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

by: The Associated Press /

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has died after a Saturday shooting in Franklin.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hurricane Street, in a neighborhood near the Boys & Girls Club. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chief Kirby Cochran.

No information about a potential suspect was immediately available, but the department on Saturday night released these photos of a vehicle in question in connection to the shooting.

Cochran said the department would not be releasing the identity of the victim on Saturday night out of respect for the family.

If you recognize this vehicle, call the Johnson County non-emergency line at 317-346-6336.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

News /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

News /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /

1 dead after two-car crash on north side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.