18-year-old man dead in Franklin shooting; police release photos of vehicle

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has died after a Saturday shooting in Franklin.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hurricane Street, in a neighborhood near the Boys & Girls Club. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chief Kirby Cochran.

No information about a potential suspect was immediately available, but the department on Saturday night released these photos of a vehicle in question in connection to the shooting.

Cochran said the department would not be releasing the identity of the victim on Saturday night out of respect for the family.

If you recognize this vehicle, call the Johnson County non-emergency line at 317-346-6336.