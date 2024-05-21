Man dead, woman and baby stable after shooting in residential area on 12th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died, and a young woman and a year-old baby had graze wounds after a shooting Monday night in a residential area on the near-east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 10:10 p.m. Monday to the 4000 block of East 12th Street. That’s a short distance northeast of the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sherman Drive.

The three people were outside when they were shot, police say. The young woman and the baby, who is about a year old, were stable with what police called graze wounds. The man had initially been listed as being in critical condition, but later died upon arrival at a hospital.

No additional information was immediately available on the people shot, what may have led to the shooting, who if anyone is in custody, or whether the area is safe.