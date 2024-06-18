Search
Man dies after being hit by truck on Indy’s northwest side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday night after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross a street on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers got a call just before 10:30 p.m. from a driver saying he believed he hit someone but could not see the body.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Michigan Road and DePauw Boulevard and found a man’s body on the side of the road.

A friend of the victim police they were trying to cross in the middle of the street rather than an intersection.

Investigators did not release the name of the man who died.

IMPD says the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

