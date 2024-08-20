Man dies after being struck by SUV outside northwest side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man died early Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across a northwest side street on Monday night.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Georgetown Road and Cross Creek Drive on a report of a crash with injuries.

That’s right outside The Woods of Eagle Creek apartments just north of West 56th Street.

They arrived and found a man who’d been hit by a blue Kia SUV. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Investigators learned that the Kia was turning south from Cross Creek Drive onto Georgetown Road when it hit the man.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with detectives, police say. IMPD does not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.