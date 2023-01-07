News

Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire

by: Alexis Mitchell
LATEST: Despite the aggressive rescue and resuscitation efforts, the 70 year old male victim from this fire this morning on E 18th St. has died.  The victim’s name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.  The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.

The man was found by firefighters during a primary search at 7:08 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in extreme critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This fire remains under investigation.

