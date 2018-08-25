Man dies after collision between vehicle, motor scooter in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after his motor scooter was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Greenfield.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the 34000 block of West US 40 when officials were called out to investigate a crash.

Witnesses reported 47-year-old Randy Smith was lying in the roadway and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle that struck Smith’s scooter remained on scene and provided a blood sample.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

