Man dies after concrete block falls at Waste Management facility in Whitestown

The Waste Management-Indy Northwest facility, 6251 S. Indianapolis Road, is shown in May 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old Indianapolis man died Monday in what’s being called a workplace accident at a trash transfer station and recovery facility for recyclables, the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department says.

Anthony Osby died after a traumatic injury was reported to police about noon Monday at the Waste Management-Indy Northwest facility, 6251 S. Indianapolis Road. That’s in an area with hotels and retailers just northwest of the I-65 interchange for Whitestown Parkway.

Capt. John Jurkash, the spokesman for the police department, told News 8 by email, “It was reported that as a result of a workplace accident a several thousand pound concrete block fell on top of a worker.”

A spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Labor said information would be available Tuesday on whether the state would follow up on the accident.

News 8 reached out to Waste Management for comment.