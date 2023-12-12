Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies after concrete block falls at Waste Management facility in Whitestown

The Waste Management-Indy Northwest facility, 6251 S. Indianapolis Road, is shown in May 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old Indianapolis man died Monday in what’s being called a workplace accident at a trash transfer station and recovery facility for recyclables, the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department says.

Anthony Osby died after a traumatic injury was reported to police about noon Monday at the Waste Management-Indy Northwest facility, 6251 S. Indianapolis Road. That’s in an area with hotels and retailers just northwest of the I-65 interchange for Whitestown Parkway.

Capt. John Jurkash, the spokesman for the police department, told News 8 by email, “It was reported that as a result of a workplace accident a several thousand pound concrete block fell on top of a worker.”

A spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Labor said information would be available Tuesday on whether the state would follow up on the accident.

News 8 reached out to Waste Management for comment.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

President of Fort Wayne hockey...
Sports /
Occasion marks migrants’ contributions in...
International News /
New Indianapolis exhibit offers glimpse...
Multicultural News /
Citizens Action Coalition report: Boone...
Political News /
Indiana Supreme Court sets oral...
News /
Hundreds of cops gathered in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Horse rescued after falling into...
Local News /
Learning money tricks from holiday...
News /