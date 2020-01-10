Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, News/Man dies after shooting in Muncie

Man dies after shooting in Muncie

by: Staff Reports
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting in Muncie Thursday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department.

According to Muncie Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Pease, officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to 2590 W. White River Blvd. on reports of a person shot. That’s the address for River Landing Apartments.

When officers arrived to the scene they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

No details about a possible suspect have been released at this time.

