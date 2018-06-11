Man dies after vehicle collides into trees in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man died after his vehicle crashed into trees in Shelby County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday when officials were dispatched out to CR 600 North and SR 9 on a single vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man had crashed into two trees in a black Ford Mustang.

Early investigation showed that 29-year-old Matthew Batkin was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

Batkin was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.