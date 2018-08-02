Man dies following crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a crash in Hamilton County early Thursday morning.

Officials were called out to the area of Middletown Avenue and Cyntheanne Road just before 2:40 a.m. on a report of a crash with an unresponsive individual.

Investigators later discovered that a Cadillac Deville driven by 38-year-old Shawn Butler was westbound on Middletown Avenue when it left the north side of the roadway. They believe Butler over-corrected, which caused the car to cross the road and strike a utility pole.

Butler was pronounced dead on the scene. His wife, 33-year-old Rachel Butler, was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for a head injury.

A toxicology test was performed to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved, but will take time before the results are received.

If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to call the Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team at 317-773-1282.