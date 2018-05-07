Man dies following SUV, tractor trailer collision in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after officials said his vehicle crossed the path of a tractor trailer Sunday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. when officials were dispatched out to a crash in the 5800 block West of State Road 26.

Investigations showed that 27-year-old Adam Betzner was driving a GMC Yukon Denali westbound on SR 26 when he crossed the center line and into the path of a tractor trailer.

Betzner was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.