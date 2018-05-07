Man dies following SUV, tractor trailer collision in Kokomo

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance lights_1703

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after officials said his vehicle crossed the path of a tractor trailer Sunday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. when officials were dispatched out to a crash in the 5800 block West of State Road 26.

Investigations showed that 27-year-old Adam Betzner was driving a GMC Yukon Denali westbound on SR 26 when he crossed the center line and into the path of a tractor trailer.

Betzner was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: