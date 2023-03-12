Man dies in crash after fleeing from Lawrence police

UPDATE: The man who died Sunday night in a crash while fleeing from police was identified as 19-year-old Alex May Jr., the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

LAWERENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after he attempted to flee from police Sunday night in a vehicle pursuit, crashing into a telephone pole in Lawrence.

Lawrence Police Department Public Information Officer Khalid Brooks told News 8 that at 8 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of I-465 and Pendleton Pike. The vehicle fled the scene at high speed westbound on Pendleton Pike and northbound on Shadeland Avenue.

While driving at high speed, the male driver lost control at the intersection of East 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll over and hit a telephone pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the license plate on the vehicle did not match and the owner of the vehicle has not been identified.

No further information was immediately provided.