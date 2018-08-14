Man dies in Kokomo semi crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kokomo Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. when officials were dispatched out to a personal injury crash in the area of U.S. 35 and the Davis Road overpass.

Upon arrival, police found a semi that had rolled several times after the driver was not able to correct a turn and drove off the roadway.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Zackariah Andrew. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

There were no other injuries in the incident.