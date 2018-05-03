Man dies in possible White River drowning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Authorities said they are investigating a possible drowning that happened Thursday morning in the White River.

The incident happened about 9:45 p.m. near North White River Parkway West Drive and West 10th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the man was pulled from the river more than 30 minutes after a 30-year-old man was witnessed floating in the water. After getting the man out of the water, firefighters began giving him CPR for more than 30 minutes.

Conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the man was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where he died shortly before 11 a.m.

Officers are still working on a positive identification of the victim and family notification, said a Natural Resources news release, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.