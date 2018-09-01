Man dies while in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man while he was in their custody Saturday morning on the northwest side.

Officers were Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to 5800 Cooper Road, just north of where Kessler Boulevard and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive intersect, around 11:09 a.m. Saturday on a report of a male walking in and out of traffic.

According to a police release, the officers who arrived on the scene tried to communicate with the man, who was stumbling in and out of traffic, but he “suddenly turned combative.” When they tried to take him into custody, police said he resisted and then had difficulty breathing.

Medics were called to the scene and began giving aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the department’s Critical Incident Team and homicide detectives responded and spoke with potential witnesses.

There will be an internal administrative review into this incident, in addition to the homicide investigation, police said on Saturday.