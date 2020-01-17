Man dies, woman hurt when SUV slides into pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died and a woman is in critical condition after a crash Friday night on the northwest side.

Rescue crews were the first to be called to a dive rescue shortly before 9:30 p.m. at West 86th Street and Lake Circle Drive. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called a minute later to a personal-injury accident at West 86th Street and Township Line Road, which is nearby.

An SUV was driving over a bridge, then slid, hit a median and toppled down an embankment into a pond, police said.

Freezing precipitation was falling in the area Friday night, and the road conditions may have contributed to the crash.