Man faces attempted murder charge in Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A 29-year-old Columbus man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Ryan Halligan has been charged in the stabbing of Emaly Baxter.

The department said the stabbing took place sometime Friday outside of the Hamilton Center Ice Arena in Columbus.

In addition to attempted murder, Halligan also faces the following charges: