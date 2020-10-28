News

Man faces attempted murder charge in Columbus stabbing

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A 29-year-old Columbus man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Ryan Halligan has been charged in the stabbing of Emaly Baxter.

The department said the stabbing took place sometime Friday outside of the Hamilton Center Ice Arena in Columbus.

In addition to attempted murder, Halligan also faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated battery
  • criminal confinement
  • Strangulation
  • Auto theft
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
  • Interference with the reporting of a crime.

