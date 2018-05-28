Man fatally shot outside east side liquor store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of East 21st Street and North Post Road, outside of a Crown Liquor store and Waffle House.

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. He was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Elijah Lacey.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. 

Police said they have multiple witnesses. Detectives are also working to gather surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: