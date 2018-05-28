Man fatally shot outside east side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of East 21st Street and North Post Road, outside of a Crown Liquor store and Waffle House.

Police said a man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car. He was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Elijah Lacey.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police said they have multiple witnesses. Detectives are also working to gather surveillance video from nearby businesses.