Man flees police, points gun at officers before being shot

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence have taken into custody a 24-year-old man who they say fled from police, then pointed a gun at officers.

Korei Crawford, 24 of Indianapolis, was arrested early Friday morning in connection with the incident.

Investigators say that officers pulled a man over after a shots fired call near 42nd Street and Franklin Road late Thursday night, but he then sped off. Police say he threw a gun out of his vehicle, then later stopped and got out of his vehicle with a rifle.

Police initially said that the man exchanged gunfire with officers. Investigators are now unsure if the man fired a shot, but say he did point a gun at officers. No officers were injured.

Crawford was located in the area of 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers say the suspect was struck by a shot by officers. He was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital. Investigators believe officers fired 5-6 shots.

“It could always be worse. You have a confrontation with law enforcement involving a carbine style rifle. That could result very bad,” Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said. “We’re thankful it wasn’t worse. We’re thankful our officers are okay, we have the suspect in custody and there’s no continuing threat to public safety.”

Crawford faces preliminary charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.

A helicopter, a drone and K-9s were used in the search for the man.