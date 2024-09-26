Man found dead inside downtown Indy apartment; homicide investigation underway

Homicide detectives are looking for answers -- and suspects -- after a man was found dead inside a downtown Indianapolis apartment. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are looking for answers — and suspects — after a man was found dead inside a downtown Indianapolis apartment.

Just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue for a welfare check.

Officers entered an apartment and found a man “who sustained injuries consistent consistent with trauma” inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 65-year-old Forest Hill Jr. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller2@indy.gov.