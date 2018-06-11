Man found dead near Washington Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Sunday night were investigating a death on the city’s east side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Eastern Avenue — that’s near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue at the edge of Washington Park — around 9:49 p.m. Sunday after someone called police and said a body was lying in the street.

Officers arrived to find a man described as appearing to be in his 20s or early 30s with obvious trauma, according to officers at the scene. An email from police said the man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.