Man found dead with gunshot wound in near north side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ near north side early Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to a house in the 600 block of Udell Street near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. and West 29th streets just after 3:30 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released.

Officers at the scene told News 8 that they believe shots were fired at two homes in the same block, but they do not know if the shots were fired inside or outside the homes.

IMPD hasn’t provided any suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Michal Dinnsen at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Michal.Dinnsen@indy.gov.