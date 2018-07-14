Man found fatally shot in car on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the city’s 79th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the Safeway supermarket at West 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard North Drive around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

That’s where police say they found a 38-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of emergency medics, he died at the scene, according to a release from police.

Detectives told WISH-TV they believe the man may have been shot farther north on Kessler, and then driven to the Safeway Grocery store.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in another area but did not specify that second location.

Investigators said they don’t have any suspects in mind, but add that witnesses and the driver of the vehicle are cooperating.

Police said they have a strong message for whoever did this.

“Obviously we don’t want anything more to happen,” said IMPD Capt. Michael Elder. “We don’t want any retaliation. So, the smart thing to do would be get a hold of IMPD and turn yourself in. For the rest of the community, like we’ve been saying, guns are not the answer to these altercations. There are a lot of other ways to settle things. People are just too quick to pull out their guns.”

Saturday’s homicide comes after IMPD Police Chief Bryan Roach showed up Friday night to a vigil for a 13-year-old boy killed earlier this week on the city’s east side.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.