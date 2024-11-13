Man found shot dead inside far east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ far east side early Wednesday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Devon Highbaugh, 32.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hiner Lane around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

That’s on the far east side just west of Interstate 465 near East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

They arrived and found Highbaugh dead from a gunshot wound. IMPD told News 8 on the scene that other people were inside the home when the shooting happened, but they did not see the shooter.

Police haven’t said anything on what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.