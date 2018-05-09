Man identified in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officials have identified a man killed in a shooting on the city’s near north side Monday evening.

Police arrived to the 3100 block of North Park Avenue around 9:21 p.m. to find 22-year-old Adrien Evans with severe trauma to the body. According to the Marion Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

A possible person of interest was seen running from the scene, according to police.

Officers are currently investigating the deadly shooting.