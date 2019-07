INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s east side, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Dearborn Street.

Police say someone shot a man as he was standing on the porch of a home.

The male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.