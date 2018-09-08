Man in custody in August murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Friday took a man into custody in connection to an August homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 40-year-old Titus Dunn had been arrested in the death of 26-year-old Donald Morris.

Police on the night of Aug. 20 were called to a wooded area behind a strip mall with a Kroger grocery at 5173 W. Washington St. Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD said a body was found at the scene, but the circumstances behind the death of the person, later identified as Morris, were not clear when the death was initially reported. The Marion County Coroner’s Office later ruled Morris’s death a homicide.

Police investigated three homicides within hours on the night of Aug. 20.

Online records show Dunn faces a charge of murder.