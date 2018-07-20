Man in wheelchair crossing the road struck by vehicle, killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man in a wheelchair attempting to cross the road has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened late Thursday evening in the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police say the man went out in front of a van, which did not have enough time to stop before striking the man and his wheelchair.

The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the van remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.