Man jailed in Johnson County for allegedly driving drunk with 6 children in vehicle

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
timothy berry mug_1529253380583.jpg.jpg

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was jailed after police in Johnson County said he was driving under the influence with six juveniles in the car with him.

It happened when an officer pulled over a white van that looked to be doing donuts in the gravel parking lot of an empty business near 4467 West County Line Road.

The officer then asked the driver, Timothy Berry, to step out of the vehicle after he detected the odor of alcohol.

After failing multiple field sobriety tests, the officer said that Berry then blew a .23 during the breathalyzer test, nearly three times the legal limit.

Berry, 38, was taken to the hospital and then later to Johnson County Jail where he was booked for operating while intoxicated endangerment.

The children in the vehicle were not said to be harmed during the incident. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: