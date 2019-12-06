Man killed in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in a Thursday evening crash in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to State Road 46 near Goeller Boulevard for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

After arriving on the scene, officers were able to determine that 34-year-old Nathan Morrow was traveling west in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe on State Road 46 when he crossed the median and struck an eastbound 2008 Honda Civic head-on.

The driver of the Civic, 58-year-old Richard Walters, was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morrow was also taken to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.