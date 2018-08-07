Man killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man is dead following a Monday evening two-vehicle crash in Delaware County.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to State Road 332 and 500 West just before 6 p.m. in Muncie for report of a crash with serious injury.

ISP says that a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 48-year-old Michael Weaver, was headed eastbound on State Road 332 coming upon County Road 500 West when it collided with westbound Jeep Renegade.

Police say the Jeep Renegade, driven by 24-year-old Vanessa Richmond-Jones, attempted to turn left onto County Road 500 West, turning into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

During the collision, Weaver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Weaver was transported to IU Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Richmond-Jones was not injured.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.