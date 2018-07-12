Man killed in Howard County in crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Howard County.

According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 19 and County Road 200 South just before 2:30 p.m. for a crash with injury.

Deputies say they believe a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, being driven by 63-year-old Thomas Biggs, was attempting to turn northbound onto State Road 19 from County Road 200 South. However, the investigation indicates that the Trailblazer turned in front of a 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by David Neese, resulting in the truck hitting the Trailblazer.

Biggs was taken to Community Howard Regional Hospital due his injuries where he later died.

Neese was also taken to hospital for treatment while a passenger in Dodge Ram was treated on scene and released.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.