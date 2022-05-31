News

Man killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind (WISH) — At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Robert J. Gladfelter 64, of Orlando, Florida was killed in a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Old State road 252 and State road 9 in Shelby County.

Evidence at the scene determined that the vehicle in which Gladfelter was a passenger in failed to stop at a stop sign. A minivan, driven by Tacaria Brotherton of Union City, Indiana, struck Gladfelter’s vehicle while travelling southbound on State road 9.

The vehicle struck was driven by Michal Gladfelter, 68, of Knightstown, Indiana.

Michael Gladfelter was flown by helicopter to Methodist Hospital with injuries, while Brotherton was taken to Major Hospital with injuries by Shelbyville medics.