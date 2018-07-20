Man pleads guilty in drunk driving deaths of Colts player, Avon man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man charged in the Feb. 4 deaths of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe has pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in their deaths.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of DUI resulting in the deaths of Jackson and Monroe. The two charges Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty to on Friday each carry a sentence of 2-12 years. The plea agreement sets them at 5-8 years each. The sentencing for Orrego-Savala is scheduled for September.

Several members of Monroe’s family were at the plea hearing, including his widow Deborah.

“This was the first time iIve actually seen him (Orrego-Savala) in person and I just kept starting at him because that’s what he deserves,” said Deborah Monroe.

She declined comment on the plea agreement until after the sentencing.

“I’m focusing on my family and my husband’s family and making sure that justice is served.”

Prosecutors chose dates for the sentencing so that members of Edwin Jackson’s family could attend.

Orrego-Savala on Feb. 6 was federally charged with illegal re-entry by a previously deported alien. Assistant United States Attorney William McCoskey who is prosecuting this case for the government, said in February that Orrego-Savala faces up to 10 years of imprisonment if convicted.

Police say 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales when he was arrested on the morning of Feb. 4. Police say Orrego-Savala was driving a black Ford F-150 just before 4 a.m. when he hit Jackson and Monroe, who were standing outside a vehicle on Interstate 70. They had pulled to the side of I-70 near Holt Road because Jackson had become ill. One victim was thrown from crash onto the center lane of I-70. That victim was later struck by an ISP trooper who was responding to the crash.

Orrego-Savala tried to flee the scene on foot and was arrested on the ramp to Holt Road by an ISP trooper. Police say Orrego-Savala had a BAC of .239 after the crash.

ICE has provided the following information on Orrego-Savala’s immigration history: