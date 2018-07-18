Man pleads guilty to child sex charges, sentenced to 6 years in prison

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A Salem man received a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two child sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl from Bartholomew County, online court records show.

Ryan Andrew Allen was 21 when arrested Feb. 13 after an investigation by Indiana State Poilce and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started Feb. 12 after a complaint was filed by the parents of the girl. The girl had been missing from her home since Feb. 10.

“Allen allegedly made arrangements to meet the 14 year old via Facebook,” a release from state police in February said. “After taking the 14 year old girl to Salem, IN and spending the night with her, he returned her home the next day. When she returned home, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department was contacted, who in turn, contacted detectives from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg to assist them in Washington County.”

Allen allegedly knew the girl was 14 years old, state police said.

Allen was given credit for 150 days served in jail when he was sentenced Friday in Washington Circuit Court.