Man pleads guilty to criminal recklessness after shooting wife

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – A Center Grove area man pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal recklessness after shooting his wife during an argument at their home in August.

Stephen Keck had told investigators he and his wife had been arguing about money, and he grabbed a gun and was considering harming himself. While he was holding the gun, it went off, shooting his wife in the neck, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said. Keck was 45 years old at the time of the incident.

The woman was on the couch and bleeding heavily when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the 700 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree neighborhood near Greenwood. That’s west of State Road 135 between County Line and Fairview roads.

She told investigators that she believed the shooting was an accident, Cox said.

A child in the home told police he was in the bathroom and heard a gunshot and saw his mother on the couch, the report said.

Johnson Superior Court 2 set a May 30 sentencing date for Keck.