Man receives probation, pleads guilty to hit-and-run of baby in stroller

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man will spend a year on probation after pleading guilty to failing to stop when the truck he was driving struck a stroller with a baby in 2016.

Benjamin Harrison was driving about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 2016, at South Fleming Street in the 4400 block of West Washington Street, between South Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road on the west side. That’s when the pickup struck the stroller being pushed by the child’s grandmother.

The baby was taken to a hospital, but police did not release its injuries at the time.

Harrison, who was 31 when he turned himself in on Oct. 11, 2016, pleaded guilty in Marion Superior Court Criminal Division 18 to leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury. A second count on the same charged was dismissed Thursday as part of the plea deal.

