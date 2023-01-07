News

Man rescued, taken to hospital in extreme critical condition after being trapped in home fire

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man is in extreme critical condition after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.

The man was found by firefighters during a primary search at 7:08 a.m., police said.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in extreme critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This fire remains under investigation.

