Man robs Mooresville bank; police release photos of suspect

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – City police are seeking help to find a man who robbed a Regions Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Mooresville police said a man about 2:12 p.m. entered the bank at 1000 Hadley Road. That’s east of downtown Mooresville and near the Franciscan Health Mooresville hospital off State Road 67.

Police released four photos of the robbery.

He wore a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap, a gray-over-maroon shirt, gray shorts and black high top tennis shoes, police said. The man was described as 6 feet with a thin build, a gray goatee and glasses.

Police said the man presented a note at the teller counter and requested all the money in the drawer. The teller gave the man an unknown amount of cash and he then left the bank.

No weapon was presented during the robbery, police said.

“A red dye pack and tear gas was also given to the suspect, which should have gone off possibly covering the suspect and money in a red dye,” the Facebook post said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Brian Kays at 317-831-3434.