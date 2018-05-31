Man runs from police, jumps into pond and has to be rescued

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man really did not want to comply during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they attempted to stop a 41-year-old man on a bike in connection to a theft investigation at approximately 8:45 a.m in the 2500 block of Kentucky Avenue.

The suspect, instead of complying, led officers on a short foot chase and jumped into a nearby pond.

In order to rescue the individual from the water, a Wayne Township Fire Department drone carrying a life vest and an Indianapolis Fire Department dive team were deployed.

The suspect was successfully pulled out of the water just after 10 a.m.

He was then taken into custody by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

There were no injuries reported.